Jazz trumpeter Valery Ponomarev and the party for Russian-speaking: how to spend the weekend in the United States (5-7 July)
Long weekend this week starts with the Day of independence on 4 July 1776 adopted the Declaration of independence, and this date is considered the birthday of the country. ForumDaily ready to tell what events will be held this weekend in major American cities with large Russian-speaking Diaspora.
So, in new York you can listen to Russian jazz trumpeter Valery Ponomarev, or to get answers to all the questions about US citizenship during a free consultation at the library in Brooklyn.
Miami festival ‘Mango Mania!’ and it will show the free show at the Miami Seaquarium.
In Los Angeles join the party for the Russian language and view of the famous Shakespeare play “Much ADO about nothing” under the open sky.
Residents of the San Francisco Bay Area is waiting for the Fillmore Jazz Festival and fair in Alameda County.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
