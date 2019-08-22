Jealous boyfriend came up with an extreme way to get revenge ex-girlfriend
In this prank a guy came into the view of the police.
20-year-old hunter mills (Hunter Mills) from Florida, USA, is famous in the world due to the great stupidity which he had committed, trying to teach his girlfriend, reports the Chronicle.info with reference on the BigPicture.
Now about the writing all American news outlets, because just a few minutes, he managed not only to permanently lose favor in the beloved, but also to get into the field of view of the police.
Hunter mills was so in love with his (now former) girlfriend that one day these feelings overshadowed his mind. Jealous guy was sure he saw as his passion gets in the car for another man, and decided to find out who his competitor. But to get from girls of any response to the hunter failed. Instead, they just had a big fight and for a while even stopped to chat.
Hunter Mills
But the young man did not intend to just give up. Set a goal once and for all to find out the relationship with the sweetheart, he went to the site where she was working. Between young people broke out again heated argument, the lady said she didn’t want to see and hear the hunter, and demanded that he left.
Instead, mills decided to teach his chosen. The guy climbed in the truck, who was standing nearby, got behind the wheel and dumped on the Cadillac 2010 — the car which came to his girlfriend — full body sand and earth. The worst thing is that at this point the girl was in the car!
Fortunately, frightened girl was able to escape with no injuries. But the vehicle still needs serious repairs. Since the time of the incident, the car window was open, the dirt has penetrated into the vents, Central console and power Windows.
That hunter mills tried to prove this strange thing, not very clear. Now the guy has lost forever his beloved and got charged with defacing someone else’s property. Now mills was released from prison on bail of $ 1,000.
In the future court will be held, which will elect a measure of restraint for the young offender. The amount of damage caused to the owner of the car, estimated at $ 8,000.