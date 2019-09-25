Jealous dog allows the owner to kiss his son
Two’s company, three’s a crowd. This phrase seems to be the motto of a jealous dog who is not very happy that the owner not only kissing her.
A military doctor Ricky Perez, returning home, began to caress his little boy and completely forgot about Corgi named Abby who is not happy to become the third wheel in this family scene.
Ricky said that Abby appeared in the family before birth of the child, so her puppyhood spoiled with attention. Now every time the dog tries to push its snout between the father and the son, that all kisses were given only to her.
Much to the dismay of Abby, it turned out that her favorite host still miss the baby than her.