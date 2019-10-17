Jealous even MARUV: Tina Karol showed ample Breasts and taut stomach in skimpy dress…
Popular singer Tina Karol, who showed previously bare chest, continues to delight fans with a new bold images. The star published in Instagram a few photos posing in shimmering top, tight-fitting dress with a deep neckline and cutout midriff. Bold, underlines the magnificent bust of the singer, a thin waist and tight stomach. In this seductive form, the singer invites fans for his future concerts.
“Waiting for You 22, 23, 24 December in the sports Palace for the gala concert “Radwan history W Tnou Carol” Be all”, wrote Tina.
Tina in a new outfit has caused excitement among subscribers. They showered the singer with compliments.
“A bomb, a rocket plane”, “So thin”, “Incredible”, “Dress creates the effect of”, “Which sex” — written under the photo.
Could not resist even the outrageous singer MARUV. “God, what a dress,” — left a compliment the singer.
Recall, every Sunday, Tina reveals the gorgeous outfits on show “Dances with stars z”, which is a leading.
And the Russian singer Olga Seryabkina completely undressed in the new clip.
