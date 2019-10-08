Jealous Labrador: in the United States the dog was shot by fellow traveler of the owner of the gun
In the United States in Oklahoma Labrador shot the woman with a gun. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to ABC News.
It is reported that a dog named Molly rode in the back seat of a pickup truck. Its owner was driving the car, and the passenger seat was occupied by his 44-year-old fellow traveler. When the car stopped at a railway crossing, Molly jumped on the center console and stepped on a loaded gun.
The bullet hit the left thigh of the woman. Waiting for the ambulance the driver according to the instructions of the 911 operator made a tourniquet from a belt, put on the wounded leg and stopped the bleeding. The victim was taken to hospital where she received medical treatment.
The gunshot residue found by police on the Central console, confirmed the testimony of the driver. According to police, he suffers from dementia.
In 2018, it was reported that in the U.S. city of Fort Dodge, Iowa, the dog shot the owner of a pistol that hung on his belt. The incident occurred when the dog jumped on his lap.
