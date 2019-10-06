Jealous made a terrible slaughter in the Austrian mountain resort: five dead
Drama fatal broke out in Austria in the popular resort of kitzbühel. On the night of October 6 in his home was brutally murdered a family of five. The main suspect is already in custody.
The probable murderer as 25-year-old young man. Believed to be the motive for the murder was jealousy. The guy decided to take revenge on the former friend came to her house and shot a 19-year-old girl, her new friend 24 years old, and the brother and the girl’s parents.
Local media reported that the perpetrator gave himself up the police came to the station, put his gun on the table and confessed to five murders. During the interrogation, the detainee confessed that he saw his ex-girlfriend at a local cafe, tried to speak on the resumption of relations, and then came to her home, but was banished. After this failure, the offender acquired the weapon (taking it in the safe of my brother), returned in the night in the house of a friend and well-oriented to the layout of the rooms, all were shot at the Villa.
In Kitzbuhel, the mourning, in the hall hung a black flag. Police say they do not remember so hard a crime in the history of the town.
The tragedy in Kitzbuhel happened just before the opening of the winter holiday season. Until now, the town was famous as a center of ski tourism for respectale the public. Now the community fears that a brutal murder can cause travelers to change plans and to choose another place to stay.
Another drama shooting happened on the night of 6 October in the U.S. state of Kansas. Visitor to the bar suddenly opened fire on who was in the institution. Four people died on the spot, five others injured. The shooter fled, but his hard look.
We will remind, earlier “FACTS” to analyze why the European, including Austrian resorts have become popular among Ukrainians, and what kind of nuances you need to remember when planning a vacation in Europe.
Photo quotidiano.net
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter