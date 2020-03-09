Jean Beleniuk and Daria Bilodid recognized as athletes of the year in Ukraine (photo)
9 March in Kiev was held the annual award ceremony “Heroes of sports year”, in which are defined the best sportsmen of Ukraine.
It is reported by the Department of sport highest achievements of the Ministry of culture, youth and sports.
The best athlete of 2019 is recognized as the acting people’s Deputy from the party “servant of the people” Zhan Beleniuk is the world champion and Europe champion of the II European games in Greco-Roman wrestling, silver medalist of the Olympic games in 2016 in Rio.
The best athlete of Ukraine became Daria Bilodid is the youngest world champion in judo (2018, 2019), the champion of Europe 2017.
Daria Bilodid
The best coaches of the year recognized by parents and teachers Daria Bilodid – Svetlana Kuznetsova, and Gennady Bilodid.
Best team – men’s team epee fencing, silver prize-winner of the world fencing championship in Budapest.
In the nomination “the Best team in sports” award was given to youth football team – the Champions of the world Cup U-20.
In the category “Strong-willed” the award goes to Marina Poddubnaya – two time world champion in swimming.
The sensation of the year is recognized as world champion in biathlon Dmitry Pidruchny.
In the nomination “Together with Olympians” won the world champion in powerlifting Alexey Bychkov.
The award “Olympic hope of Ukraine” has received high jumper Yaroslav Maguchy, silver medalist of the world championship 2019.
The winner in the nomination “Rising star” was Alexey Sereda – champion and silver medalist of the European championship in diving.
The award in the nomination “people’s choice” 2020 received the Olympic champion 2008 sabre fencer Olga Kharlan.
Olga Harlan
We will remind, the award for “Heroes of sports year” award in 2006. Winners of 2019 was Elena Kostevich and Alexander Abramenko.