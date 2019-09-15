Jeep holds the first opinion of a pickup truck Gladiator
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced the launch of a revocable campaign that will affect almost 3 500 new models Jeep Gladiator due to an improperly lubricated drive shafts.
In the recall notice from the National Association of traffic safety says that some instances of Jeep Gladiator, released in the period from December 15, 2018 June 25, 2019, may have a rear driveshaft, which was assembled without grease in monoblock hinge.
NHTSA notes that monoblock joint without grease may overheat, spun and, ultimately, to break the propeller shaft. This can lead to loss of power, if activated in a pickup rear-wheel drive, and the propeller shaft can completely be separated from the vehicle that may lead to accidents.
Feedback indicated that some customers may hear noise or feel vibration to fracture of the propeller shaft.
FCA first learned about this problem in June, when the warranty has received 4 of the propeller shaft, which were sent for analysis. It was found that they were assembled without grease in the close-coupled connection. A total of 427 will be revoked 3 vehicles, of which 5%, according to the company, you might have this problem.
To fix it, technicians just install the new rear driveshaft, which cased the joint is properly lubricated. The FCA will also reimburse the cost of all the Gladiator owners who already paid for repairs.