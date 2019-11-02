Jeep is testing plug-in hybrid version of the SUV Wrangler
Classic looks, modern technology.
Wrangler 2020 model year will have the EcoDiesel engine and it seems that an all-electric version will also appear quickly. Following the release of the hybrid Renegade and Compass at the beginning of this year, Jeep is finalizing a PHEV variant of its iconic SUV, which was announced a few years ago. A prototype model was spotted in Detroit during the road test.
Externally hybrid Wrangler looks almost the same as the normal model. Upon closer inspection of the prototype revealed the black trim body that can hide the cover for the charging port.
Jeep has installed a charging port in the rear wing on the PHEV Renegade and Compass, but he seems to be sitting front-electric Wrangler, presumably on the driver’s side. Most likely, the rear will be an icon representing a plug-in hybrid plug-in (4x4e for Renegade and Compass), but otherwise the car should be identical to the versions equipped solely with internal combustion engines.
Hardly Jeep developed the Wrangler PHEV-only because it would be too expensive, so it is expected that there will be other models. Components for hybrid ustanovki will be created in Toledo. It is expected that Jeep will introduce a hybrid Wrangler in 2020 at the end of this month at the motor show in Los Angeles.