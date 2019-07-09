Jeep Wrangler got a version of Black & Tan Edition
Started taking orders for the Jeep Wrangler 2020 release.
The new advanced list of options, as well as changes in the engine range.
In addition, there is important news — the new model will get a limited edition version called the Black & Tan Edition.
A special series will receive a number of distinguishing features from the standard performance of the Jeep Wrangler.
So, the novelty will receive a two-tone body color, 17-inch wheels with off-road rubber and the label “Jeep” on the wings. Such supplements are available for both 4-door and 2-door versions.
In the interior of the Jeep Wrangler Black & Tan Edition will have a new cloth trim in shades of brown, and 7-inch touch screen multimedia system, Uconnect, dual-zone climate control and satellite radio. The package price of $ 1,695.
As for the technical part, under the hood of the SUV will house a 3.0-liter diesel V6. In addition, the automaker could outfit the Wrangler 2020 hybrid powertrain eTorque with a 3.6-liter V6.
Basic will be 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, the choice of which model will cost 1,5 thousand dollars cheaper than current generation.
Currently, representatives of the Jeep refused to comment.