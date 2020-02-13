Jeff Bezos bought in Beverly hills record expensive house: the mansion is remarkable
Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos has set a new record of buying the most expensive housing in Los Angeles, reports Fox Business.
He bought from filmmaker David Geffen mansion in Beverly hills for $165 million
The sale price broke the previous record from last year of $150 million for the district of Los Angeles in the sale of the estate Chartwell in Bel air.
New home Bezos is also a tennis court, pool and Golf course.
9-acre estate, surrounded by high hedges and gates, was built in the 1920-ies to Jack Warner, the founder and former President of Warner Bros. A Hollywood Mogul in the end, the estate has expanded by adding several adjacent plots. They say it held a star party since the 1930s for 60 years.
At that time the total area of the estate was 13,600 square feet (1.2 square kilometers). There were also two additional guest houses.
Geffen paid $47.5 million for the purchase of this property in 1990.
Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez before the purchase, visited several houses in the Los Angeles value of more than $100 million.
This is not the first house of Bezos in Beverly hills. He and his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos had previously bought the mansion area of 11,891 square feet (1.1 sq km) for $24 million, and then the house next door, for $12.9 million
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5895
[name] => Jeff Bezos
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => dzheff-bezos
)
Jeff Bezos
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 10352
[name] => Beverly hills
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => beverli-xillz
)
Beverly Hills
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 17045
[name] => U.S. real estate
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => nedvizhimost-v-ssha
)
property in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark