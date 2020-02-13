Jeff Bezos bought in Beverly hills record expensive house: the mansion is remarkable

Founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos has set a new record of buying the most expensive housing in Los Angeles, reports Fox Business.

Photo: Depositphotos

He bought from filmmaker David Geffen mansion in Beverly hills for $165 million

The sale price broke the previous record from last year of $150 million for the district of Los Angeles in the sale of the estate Chartwell in Bel air.

New home Bezos is also a tennis court, pool and Golf course.

9-acre estate, surrounded by high hedges and gates, was built in the 1920-ies to Jack Warner, the founder and former President of Warner Bros. A Hollywood Mogul in the end, the estate has expanded by adding several adjacent plots. They say it held a star party since the 1930s for 60 years.

Photo: Google Maps

At that time the total area of the estate was 13,600 square feet (1.2 square kilometers). There were also two additional guest houses.

Geffen paid $47.5 million for the purchase of this property in 1990.

Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez before the purchase, visited several houses in the Los Angeles value of more than $100 million.

This is not the first house of Bezos in Beverly hills. He and his ex-wife Mackenzie Bezos had previously bought the mansion area of 11,891 square feet (1.1 sq km) for $24 million, and then the house next door, for $12.9 million

