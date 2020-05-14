Jeff Bezos may be the world’s first trillionaire: many do not like
The world already has trillions of company. How much time will pass before we see the first trillionaire. According to Comparisun, the company that created the platform for content small and medium business, the world’s first trillionaire is likely to be the founder and CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos. About it writes USA Today.
Their forecast shows that Bezos will reach trillionaire status by 2026. The company said that their forecast is based on the calculation of the average percentage annual growth over the past five years and applying it to future years.
Comparisun analysis shows that over the past five years equity Bezos grew on average by 34%.
As of Thursday morning, 14 may, equity Bezos was estimated at $143 billion, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index, which monitors the status of the richest people in the world. Compared to last year, the capital Bezos grew by more than $28 billion.
Forecast provoked the wrath of Twitter users noted that many people are experiencing financial difficulties during a pandemic coronavirus, while Bezos earns billions of dollars.
“Jeff Bezos is going to become the world’s first trillionaire, while we are in a state of depression,” said Twitter user @Thomas_A_Moore.
Talking about the potential status of the trillionaire Bezos followed the public protests of Amazon employees about their security as they continue to work during a pandemic coronavirus. May 1, employees of Amazon and other companies including Instacart, held a strike in protest against the lack of “adequate protection on the job”.
Amazon said it spent more than $800 million in the first half of 2020 at security measures, including masks, disinfectant for the hands and additional stations for hand washing in warehouses. The company has also hired 175 000 new employees to keep up with the demand, as millions of consumers rely on Amazon, which delivers the goods at home.
Tim Bray, Vice President of Amazon and “Honored engineer” Amazon Web Services, announced that is leaving the company because of layoffs leaders who had spoken out against how they treat workers.
This is not the first time a huge fortune, Director-General, Amazon is facing intense scrutiny. In January, Bezos announced that Amazon will donate 1 million dollars, or $690 000 — on recovery efforts after the fires in Australia. However, Bezos was criticized for what you’ve sacrificed enough in light of his wealth.
