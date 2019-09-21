Jelly from flax — intense rejuvenation and cleansing!
Flax seeds have powerful healing effects! So even in ancient Russia one of the most popular healing beverages, linseed jelly.
Besides, if properly prepared, it will bring not only favor, but also appreciate the pleasant taste! First of slimy consistency of the pudding may not sound very nice, but after seeing the first results, which improve the health, of the digestive tract and decrease appetite, this drink you will surely enjoy!
Kissel on the basis of ground flax seeds or Flaxseed meal ready completely harmless, and unlike whole seeds does not irritate the stomach wall. It can be enriched with additional ingredients, strengthening its impact, for example by adding oats, chicory, berries. Just below we will share with you the best recipes.
Linseed jelly – the General principles of cooking
For preparation of a portion of linseed jelly is used two main ways:
- prepare infusion for flax seed;
- in water is mixed flax meal – ground seed.
In fact, and in another case, a healthy drink, it is not irritating the intestinal mucosa. Nothing special to do not have. You need to either be steamed with boiling water, whole seeds or grind them into flour.
Starch is not used: flax seed in itself gives the mucous, quite dense texture to the drink. The absence of starch enhances the benefits of Flaxseed jelly. In addition, to improve the useful properties of the drink are used: oat grain, chicory, cranberry, cranberries, apples, and other fruits and berries.
Utensils and equipment depending on recipe, you may need a thermos, a pot, coffee grinder. If the recipe requires to heat the infusion water bath, you need to prepare for two different pot sizes. A smaller pan set above the bigger in which to boil water. At the bottom of a boiling pan it is desirable to put a woven cotton cloth to reduce the intensity of the boil. The upper pot should lightly touch the surface of the boiling water with his bottom.
Thus, the contents of the upper small pots is treated with steam from the bottom of the pan.
Flaxseed jelly into a thermos, “anti-Inflammatory”
This option is flax jelly is especially good for inflammatory diseases of the stomach and intestines related to erosion (damage) of the mucous. Nothing complicated in the preparation of the drink is not. Is used flax seed. The number of ingredients is specified to make two cups of beverage.
Ingredients:
- tablespoon Flaxseed;
- two cups of boiling water.
Method of preparation:
- Normal dry flax seed to fall asleep in a thermos.
- Boil water.
- Pour into a thermos, two cups of boiling water.
- Infuse for eight hours. It is best to brew the seeds of the evening, the morning drink is ready.
- Infusion of strain and take the following: half a Cup four times a day, 30 minutes before meals. One full course of taking the jelly – ten days.
Flaxseed jelly in a water bath for a Cleansing
Based drink a decoction of flax seed not only heals the lesions on the gastric mucosa, but also helps to cleanse the body. Drink removes toxins and slags, not only restoring health to the digestive tract, but also strengthening the immune system. In addition, Flaxseed jelly promotes weight loss. The intestine begins naturally and freely purged, stop constipation, swelling gone.
Ingredients:
- one tablespoon of Flaxseed meal;
- half a liter of boiling water.
Method of preparation:
- Flax seeds toss it in a pot or small pan.
- Pour the boiling water.
- Set the saucepan over boiling water, cover.
- Warm the broth in a water bath at least two hours.
- Jelly strain and drink according to the scheme described above.
Flax seed jelly seed and flour “Intense”
Infusion of flax seeds and flax flour works intensively. Take it with chronic diseases of the stomach with damage to the walls impossible. However, for healthy people this variant of the jelly is perfect.
Ingredients:
- two tablespoons of Flaxseed;
- tablespoon of Flaxseed meal;
- a glass of hot water.
Method of preparation:
- Flax seed, pour a glass of hot water, but not boiling water.
- Cover with a warm towel and leave to swell for 8-10 hours. You can do this in a thermos and leave overnight.
- After the allotted time strain the infusion through a sieve.
- Add Flaxseed meal, stir well.
- Drink Flaxseed jelly for 20-30 minutes before meals, warm, half a Cup.
Flaxseed jelly lemon-berry “Morning-evening”
Beverage made from the infusion of Flaxseed, can be converted to a full Breakfast or dinner. For this purpose it is necessary to combine with the fruit pulp, berry juice, honey and cinnamon. Get a delicious, nutritious drink that can be drunk in the morning instead of Breakfast or in the evening instead of dinner. It is to improve health, will help to reduce weight gradually normalizes hormonal.
Ingredients:
- fifty grams of Flaxseed;
- half a Cup of boiling water;
- a large Apple or pear;
- quartered lemon;
- a handful of cranberries (2-3 tablespoons);
- a teaspoon of honey;
- a pinch of cinnamon.
Method of preparation:
- Steamed Flaxseed with boiling water, leave overnight to swell.
- In the morning peel the Apple or pear peeled and seeds, cut into quarters.
- In a blender combine soaked flax, berries, fruit and all beat up.
- Squeeze into the blender the lemon juice, again whisking.
- Pour the jelly into a Cup, add cinnamon and honey to taste, stir and drink.
Flax seed pudding with chicory “liver Health”
A huge benefit has linseed pudding with chicory. It not only perfectly cleanses the intestines, but also revitalizes it. In addition, the chicory in the drink improves metabolism and restores liver function. Thanks protivomikrobnuu, diuretic, choleretic, anti-inflammatory effects of chicory flax drink is becoming almost a panacea for the body.
Ingredients:
- three tablespoons of Flaxseed;
- teaspoon of chicory;
- a liter of water.
Method of preparation:
- Flax seeds grind in a mortar or coffee grinder.
- Pour the Flaxseed meal with water in a small saucepan, bring to a simmer over medium heat and immediately turn off the heat.
- After a while, when the water has cooled slightly, pour the jelly in a blender.
- Gradually adding chicory, whip the mixture for 6-7 minutes to achieve a mucous consistency.
- Make the jelly a glass a day half an hour before meals. Course health admission three weeks. Then you need to take a break.
Oats, flax seed jelly “anti-aging”
Useful oatmeal strengthens the immune system, rejuvenates the body, heals the intestines and the thyroid gland. And Flaxseed and a decoction of oatmeal, enveloping mucous a stomach, heals microdamages, relieve pain. So oats, linseed jelly – a powerful tonic remedy.
Ingredients:
- three cups of oats (plain “Hercules”);
- three cups of boiling water;
- a pinch of salt;
- tablespoon of Flaxseed.
Method of preparation:
- Oat flakes pour boiling water, cover and leave to infuse during the day.
- Strain the infusion.
- Flax seed to grind into flour.
- Mix a decoction of oatmeal and flax flour, put on low fire.
- Boil the mixture until thick.
- Salt (optional) and take a glass daily on an empty stomach half an hour before meals.
Jelly for weight loss linseed flour
A very simple version of jelly Flaxseed is a versatile therapeutic tool. The drink helps to get rid of excess weight, gives lightness and comfort those who have bowel problems.
Ingredients:
- one and a half tablespoons of Flaxseed meal;
- half a liter of water.
Method of preparation:
- Flaxseed meal, stir in room temperature water.
- Put the pan with the flax water on the fire, bring to a simmer.
- As soon as the liquid boils, turn the heat off.
- Cool pudding on a warm condition.
- To drink in the usual way: a glass half an hour before the first meal.
Linseed jelly – tricks and tips
The meaning of the drink made from Flaxseed meal or flour, not only healing. Swollen seeds give the jelly a special consistency. Filling the stomach it creates a feeling of satiety. This is important if the weight is typed in as a result of constant overeating.
If you add in kissel from Flaxseed honey, slices of dried apricots, raisins, prunes, you get a delicious drink. He can replace one of the meals.
Kissel on the basis of flax flour or flax seed cleans the skin, cures liver disease (including shows with cirrhosis), stomach, thyroid, intestines, positively affects digestion in General. In addition, the course reception of the drink allows you to clean the blood vessels, stabilize blood pressure, lowers the risk of heart attack and stroke.
In the use of linseed jelly, it is important to follow the rules:
- store the drink in the refrigerator is impossible, it is necessary to drink only freshly prepared. After a few hours he not only loses all the benefits, but can cause intestinal upset;
- during the course of reception of jelly from flax, you should drink plenty of pure water;
- the treatment of the main scheme shall not exceed ten days. To achieve a pronounced effect you need to spend three or four sessions alternating with ten-day intervals.
It is important not to exceed the daily rate of ingestion of Flaxseed. She is two tablespoons. For weight loss the norm of the seeds per day is 50 grams.