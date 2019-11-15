Jennifer aniston admired figure in tight mini dress

| November 15, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The actress boasted slender legs.

Дженнифер Энистон восхитила фигурой в облегающем мини-платье

The appearance of Jennifer aniston to Instagram — has become a real event among fans and the actress, among her colleagues. Just a day star set a new record for the number of subscribers, and since then has encouraged nearly 20 million followers of personal photos.

Thus, recently, aniston released a new photo in the social network, which she filmed during a walk with the dog. However, attention was attracted to a great body of Jennifer, which she said form-fitting mini dress.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr