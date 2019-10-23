Jennifer aniston and Reese Witherspoon have revealed the secrets of beauty
Many celebrities make costly procedures and even resort to plastic surgeons to stay young and stay slim. But 50-year-old Jennifer aniston and 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon,who are now together star in the series “the Morning show” (The Morning Show), using other methods.
Actress that with age, virtually unchanged, the practice of interval fasting, exercise six times a week and drink green juices. Once a week they arrange themselves cicmil, which allow themselves to eat what they like. However, in the case of Jennifer aniston in this “indulgence” is celery juice.
To the question about how they usually begin their day, aniston is in the air Radio Times admitted that they have never heard about bacon and eggs and sausages and generally almost never eat Breakfast.
I periodically fast, so in the morning no food. I noticed a big difference when I don’t eat for 16 hours,
she said.
Witherspoon added that it was in the morning, drink only green juice and coffee.
Jen knows so much about health and physical shape that I always trust her. She gives great tips
— she added.
While Reese is quite the early bird. She gets up at 5 in the morning and goes to practice at 7: 30. The sport she practices six times a week. Aniston allows himself to sleep until 9 am, and trying to exercise at least five times a week.
However, as they say nutritionists, interval fasting, or fasting diet when you eat for 8 hours, and for 16 take no food, is not for everyone.
Instead of dinner at 8pm and not eating until 12 PM, you should eat the last time between 5 and 6 PM and Breakfast at 9-10 am so it will be better for your metabolism and you will burn more calories
says nutritionist Susie Burrell.