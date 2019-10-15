Jennifer aniston blew up Instagram with her first selfie with the “Friends”
American actress Jennifer aniston, who played Rachel in the popular TV series “Friends” and recently appeared on the picture in the account of a friend Courtney Cox, decided to get their own page in Instagram.
About it writes Daily Mail.
The first shot she took a selfie with colleagues from the TV series Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joe), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross).
“Now we are still FRIENDS and Instagram. Hello, Instagram!”,— wrote aniston.
Eight hours after publishing the post has received over five million likes, and the account signed almost three million subscribers, among them such Hollywood stars like Olivia Wilde and Ashley Tisdale.
In addition, the account @jenniferaniston have already been confirmed as the “star”.
We recall that the series “Friends” tells about the lives of six young people in Manhattan. He went from 1994 to 2004, was filmed 10 seasons. They were all posted last year video service Netflix into its platform. A number of well-known fashion brands (such as Zara, Mango and Primark) recently released t-shirts with scenes from the series.
As previously reported “FACTS” in February Jennifer aniston staged a magnificent party in honor of their 50th anniversary. Among the guests were dozens of Hollywood celebrities that the paparazzi lay in wait at the entrance of the Sunset Tower hotel where party was organized.
