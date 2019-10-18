Jennifer aniston broke the record Meghan Markle: what are we talking about
This week, Jennifer aniston did what her fans wanted for a long time — the actress has got its own page in Instagram. For the first hour on the account @jenniferaniston signed 128 thousand people, and the first million “followers”, she managed to score 5 hours. This is a record of the social network!
The previous record was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry who opened the account @sussexroyal, become a blogger millionaire in 5 hours and 16 minutes. On the news that its success has already made the Guinness Book of records, Jen reacted funny video, in which she “scrollit” tape Instagram.
I swear I didn’t want to beat him up. Thank you guys for such a brilliant reception
— published Jennifer hours ago.
First post of the actress in the social network became a selfie with colleagues in the TV series “Friends” — Courtney, Lisa, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry.
And finally we’re FRIENDS in Instagram. Hey social network! — written by Jen.