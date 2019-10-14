Jennifer aniston for the first time in a long time came out

Jennifer aniston is not often pleases his fans with public outputs, and visits to social events. Therefore, the appearance of Actresses on the red carpet is always a surprise for her fans.

Дженнифер Энистон впервые за долгое время вышла в свет

Thus, recently the celebrity was the guest Variety”s Power of Women 2019 in a Los Angeles ceremony that celebrates the contribution of famous personalities in charity.

This year the main stars have become red carpet Natalie Portman, Mariah Carey, brie Larson and, of course, Jennifer aniston. For its release, Jennifer chose a restrained, but no less stylish black striped dress. A thin waist of actress stressed leather belt.

