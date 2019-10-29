Jennifer aniston for the first time kissed a woman on the lips: there was a video of the shocking television
Famous Hollywood actress, star of TV series “Friends” and ex-husband brad pitt, 50-year-old Jennifer aniston, was the guest entertainment 61-year-old Ellen DeGeneres. Show The Ellen Show memorable to many fans of the actress the fact that during a conversation leading clung to the actress and kissed her gently on the lips, writes Hello!
Ellen herself is already 11 years married to his beloved Porsche De Rossi. During a recent interview with Howard stern host of “asked for it” by kiss, which has decided to repeat with aniston.
However, Jennifer herself asked leading, did she kiss stern. “Yes, it was nice,” she replied. “And when was the last time you kissed a man?” — said aniston.
DeGeneres was not taken aback and replied in the same playful manner. “Yes, I always kiss men. I’m for this and this programme — that there was a chance someone to kiss”, she laughed.
“And when was the last time you kissed a woman”, — boasted Ellen. Jennifer was silent for a few seconds and said that had never kissed a woman on the lips.
The next moment, DeGeneres approached the star guest and kissed her. “Well?” — the leader asked. “You have soft lips” — jokingly replied Jennifer. Many viewers said that what they saw shocked them.
As previously reported “FACTS,” aniston recently launched an official page in Instagram. The emergence of an American actress in the social network have fallen off the Internet and set a new record.
