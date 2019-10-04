Jennifer aniston has appeared in her nightdress (photos)
American actress Jennifer aniston attended the Los Angeles event organized by the cosmetics company Aveeno is the female discussion forum. 50-year-old star surprised the network users the choice of attire for his rare publication. Her white long dress was very reminiscent of a nightgown. “Jennifer in the morning forgot to change” — wrote in social networks.
Aniston also chose Nude sandals and was limited to only minimal makeup. The only bright accent in her way was the red nail Polish on my feet.
It also became known that former rival Jennifer love Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, appeared Nude for a magazine cover.
