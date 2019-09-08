Jennifer aniston has figured out how to fool the impending old age
In a recent interview, Jennifer aniston, celebrated in February this year, his 50th birthday, admitted that he still cannot believe what she has for so many years. “Waking up that day, I thought: “Yes, this is a serious figure!” The problem is that I still can’t feel it!” — said the actress.
Aniston, who tries to eat sensibly and regularly engaged in the gym, and actually looks much younger than his years. So when her praise, because she “looks great for her age,” Jennifer terribly offended. She considers such a reminder of their age is insulting and extremely rude. “I believe that such statements are all educated and polite people would do well to avoid!” — says aniston.
The actress is doing everything in her power to make her appearance had not given her age. And yet she manages. But one thing Jennifer, as she admitted, has to resort to a trick: she often dyes her hair that was not visible sprouting in her luxurious hair gray. “I wouldn’t want to deceive anyone, but that I had gray hair, I will not allow ever. As long as I live I’ll go to his master and to dye your hair…” — said the actress.
Incidentally, although Jennifer, twice married, and recognizes that the struggle with age — is not easy, it seems that youth was for her an even more difficult time. “The first six television show in which I starred, failed. So I worked for a year as a waitress in new York. Then contracted to sell the timeshare, but did not succeed. I had worked as a hairdresser, I took $ 10 for a haircut. One day, I asked my dad to get a haircut from me. He didn’t say anything about how I did it. But a few years later admitted that he then went to the salon to fix the results of my “creativity”…” So now that Jennifer found his calling, became a star of world level and gained confidence as a woman, its current problems seem to be much smaller than the former.