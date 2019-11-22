Jennifer aniston has released a touching video
November 22, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In October, Jennifer aniston checked into Instagram and decided to actively maintain your profile. Over the last month, the actress has published 12 photos, but it was enough to gather 20 million followers! Yes, we were not wrong! And this number is constantly growing. In honor of this actress posted a touching video, which did not keep tears of happiness.
“20 million subscribers? Thank you, guys!” — posted by Jennifer under video, where she “wept”.
By the way, in his Instagram post, the actress behind the scenes of filming, feel free to publish a picture of her without makeup, and, of course, shares photos with his fellow actors from the TV series “Friends” which are friends in real life.