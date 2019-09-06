Jennifer aniston has told about the relation to ageism, the movement #MeToo and self care
50-year-old Jennifer aniston has become the main heroine of the October issue of American InStyle. In anticipation of the premiere of the new series “the Morning show” (The Morning Show) with the actress, the editors of the publication asked the star about her attitude to the movement #MeToo opposed to sexual violence and harassment.
This topic was raised for a reason, because the main character (played by Steve Carell) in “the Morning show” loses his job because of allegations of harassment, and aniston plays it to a colleague who is battling sexism and ageism in society.
Our story about the abuse of power, women and sexism. We sold him in the summer of 2017, and in the fall of that year a scandal broke out with Harvey Weinstein. At the moment we Reese Witherspoon (the actress also plays in “the Morning show”. — Approx. ed.) thought the show as if it echoes real events. Like thus the universe is asked to expose this Patriarchal society
recalled aniston.
In an interview with reporters Jennifer also brought up the topic of age. So, aniston admitted that he feels much younger than his years, and called to change people’s attitudes to the figures in the passport.
First thought after I turned 50, was: “Oh, here is the number”. In addition to this figure, nothing else has changed. Physically I feel incredible. So weird, when people exclaim: “You look amazing for your age!” I think in our society it is necessary to introduce a kind of etiquette against talking about age and to prohibit the verbiage,
— convinced the actress.
Aniston also revealed the secrets of self-care. She admitted that since the age of 15 remember the advice of my mother about how important it is to moisturize the skin, and since it strictly follows. Jen also loves to put different oils and regular massage with a special roller for the face. Every morning the actress begins with a glass of celery juice daily and receive complex supplements to food.
Special attention is paid to aniston hair care. The star is not only regularly shorn from a personal stylist, but can’t imagine my life without the monthly staining.
Not gonna lie — I don’t want gray hair on my head!
— said Jennifer.
Aniston noted that, in addition to self-care, an important factor is genes. So, the star remembered that even at the age of 98, her grandmother could boast of incredibly smooth skin, despite the fact that the only product in her beauty routine was olive oil.