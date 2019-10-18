Jennifer aniston is “emotionally” broke your phone
The star responded to the buzz around her page in photoblog.
Hollywood actress Jennifer aniston has caused quite a stir among users fotoblog.
In just five hours on her page, signed up a million followers over night the number increased to more than eight million, and less than two days – 11.5 million
Among the star subscribers – Jennifer Lopez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Obama and Salma Hayek.
First selfie 50-year-old aniston’s laid with stars of the cult TV series “Friends”. The picture is already got 12 million likes. The photo became so popular that it caused problems in Instagram. Some time users could not subscribe to the page of the actress.
For its part, Jennifer aniston reacted to the furious excitement of the new post. The star posted a video where has, allegedly, broken the smartphone on the table.
“I swear, I didn’t want it to break,” joked the star of “Friends”. Aniston also thanked everyone for the warm and brilliant reception.