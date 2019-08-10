Jennifer aniston is spotted shopping in a white jumpsuit
August 10, 2019
The summer has flown by so fast that some stars of A-list disappeared from radar, but someone didn’t even have time to notice it.
So, news from Jennifer aniston’s been gone all summer and only in early August — one of the first public images of the summer, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
The actress was spotted by photographers in Los Angeles while shopping in a relaxed white sleeveless Romper with Capri pants and “dashing” straw hat in the style of westerns. And what do you go shopping?
It’s funny, but to avoid idle questions (or try to stay unnoticed), saw through the journalists, the star made that talking on the phone, although smartphone the celebrities were all this time off.
