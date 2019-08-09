Jennifer aniston made an unexpected confession

According to the actress, she does not consider herself sexy.

Appearance 50-year-old Jennifer aniston is regularly admired both in men and women. And glossy magazines recognize Jennifer as one of the most sexual Actresses of our time. However, as it turned out, aniston herself does not consider itself as such. This actress admitted during an interview with InStyle magazine.

According to celebrity, for the entire period of her career she several times appeared before the camera in a rather racy images, but she never wanted to be a sex symbol.

“To be a sex bomb is not for me. I always thought that sexy to be cute, natural, funny,” says Jennifer.

Also, the actress commented on her revealing photoshoot for the cover of gloss in 1999, where posing naked, hiding behind sheet:

“It’s pretty ironic that I was called sexy. I always thought Lauren Hutton sexy”.

