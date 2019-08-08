Jennifer aniston on a walk in Los Angeles
Meetings with paparazzi for Jennifer aniston common, and 50-year-old actress has learned not to pay attention to the surrounding reporters. But not this time: noticing the photographers waiting for her outside the gym, the actress became upset and, to avoid awkward questions, pretended to be busy, pretending to be talking on the phone. But the screen saver on the phone have not changed that and gave Jen.
The reasons for not wanting to talk to reporters the star has: recently in the network appeared again the article about her relationship with brad pitt. So, an insider once told how the former spouses close:
She continues to stay in touch with brad, they talk from time to time. They both have been through a lot.
Also, the source from the inner circle of the star, quoted by the portal Entertainment Tonight, said that aniston, though lonely now open to new relationships:
The support she received from her friends and important to her women helped her to move on, and now she’s again Dating. Lisa (Kudrow. — Approx. ed.) and Courtney (Cox. — Approx. ed.) very close with Jen and helped her to recover.