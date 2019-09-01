Jennifer aniston secretly Dating multi-millionaire

September 1, 2019 | Entertainment
The Western journalists found out who’s secretly Dating Jennifer aniston. To the world of showbiz chosen Hollywood actress has nothing to do.

Дженнифер Энистон тайно встречается с мультимиллионером

Jennifer aniston after her divorce from husband-actor Justin Theroux, it seems, finally came around. Moreover, foreign media reported that the star started a new love affair. The beloved 50-year-old actress says that he is ready for the woman you love on everything. According to the Australian magazine NW the name of a potential groom one of the most popular Actresses in Hollywood continues to hide from friends and from fans. They met at a party at a mutual acquaintance, not a black tie event, as is customary with such well-known persons.

According to rumors, after breaking up with Justin Theroux Jennifer aniston is even addressed in a special Agency that specializiruetsya on the Dating secured and famous people. His staff can pick up a pair to anyone, however, to not serve very wealthy clients are not taken. The fact that the fee for a first date with a possible choice cost each partner $ 750,000.

It is noteworthy that the journalist is NW even managed to communicate with a mysterious lover aniston. The multimillionaire said that his fiancee is an incredible woman he is ready for anything. Treat her businessman promises like a Queen because he wants to be her partner for life. However, he assures his beloved absolute fidelity on their part. According to a new beloved actress, it may not be the owner of such a beautiful appearance as brad pitt, but in his vocabulary there is no word “affair”. By Jennifer aniston information about the new chosen one has not yet commented.

About The Author

magictr