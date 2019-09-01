Jennifer aniston secretly Dating multi-millionaire
The Western journalists found out who’s secretly Dating Jennifer aniston. To the world of showbiz chosen Hollywood actress has nothing to do.
Jennifer aniston after her divorce from husband-actor Justin Theroux, it seems, finally came around. Moreover, foreign media reported that the star started a new love affair. The beloved 50-year-old actress says that he is ready for the woman you love on everything. According to the Australian magazine NW the name of a potential groom one of the most popular Actresses in Hollywood continues to hide from friends and from fans. They met at a party at a mutual acquaintance, not a black tie event, as is customary with such well-known persons.
According to rumors, after breaking up with Justin Theroux Jennifer aniston is even addressed in a special Agency that specializiruetsya on the Dating secured and famous people. His staff can pick up a pair to anyone, however, to not serve very wealthy clients are not taken. The fact that the fee for a first date with a possible choice cost each partner $ 750,000.
It is noteworthy that the journalist is NW even managed to communicate with a mysterious lover aniston. The multimillionaire said that his fiancee is an incredible woman he is ready for anything. Treat her businessman promises like a Queen because he wants to be her partner for life. However, he assures his beloved absolute fidelity on their part. According to a new beloved actress, it may not be the owner of such a beautiful appearance as brad pitt, but in his vocabulary there is no word “affair”. By Jennifer aniston information about the new chosen one has not yet commented.