Jennifer aniston shone in elegant dress
October 31, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
In connection with the filming of the new series “the Morning show” Jennifer aniston is a frequent guest of public events. For example , October 28, at the David Geffen hall in Lincoln center new York premiere of the series. Of course, the main stars of the evening were Actresses, who performed in the film starring, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer aniston.
The latter, incidentally, has attracted a particular community to its luxurious appearance. In a long black dress from James Galanos Jennifer was impossible to look away. And who’s to say that the actress in February turned 50?