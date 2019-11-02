Jennifer aniston showed looked like at 17
November 2, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Jennifer aniston shared with the subscribers of the archival image.
Photo shared by aniston, she is depicted with a friend. Judging by the signature, the girls are 16 and 17 years old, it was in new York.
“35 years of friendship” — written as if with nostalgia aniston.
In the photo the actress just did not know: she was black hair on her head big hat, the face is quite a rich Rudova makeup and lipstick on the lips.
It should be noted that in its 50 years, it looks worse than it was then in his early years. Boldly wears dresses in the linen style, mini, shoes on huge heels, and she has a personal stylist on your hair, so styling now aniston always looks amazing.