Jennifer aniston showed looked like in childhood
New publication the actress created a furor in the network.
American actress Jennifer aniston, who recently got Instagram and have already broke the record of the Royal family, continues to delight fans with new publications. This time the former “Friends” star showed her baby photo.
Black-and-white photo the aspiring actress posing in a hat, from under which could be seen curly hair. Girl looking at the camera with a serious expression. It seems that she is dissatisfied with something and is not going to smile.
The other picture 50-year-old Jennifer tried to repeat the image of children in a similar Panama. “On the style. Then and now”, signed pictures of the actress.
Note that during the day, the publication has collected more than 5 million likes and a lot of good reviews. Fans call Jen “doll”, “little bun” and “honey”.