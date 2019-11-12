Jennifer aniston thanked “Friends” for his victory
Now Jennifer aniston is officially recognized icon — the actress received the award People’s Choice Awards in the category “folk icon”. During her acceptance speech she noted that this victory belongs not only to her, but “Friends”.
Aniston thanked everyone for this incredible honor. The actress admitted that people’s love has always been something special. According to Jennifer, the actors in the movies not for critics or for his family, and for the people. However, their victory it must not only loving audience as a great role in this was played by “Friends”.
“Friends” were real. It’s a gift all my life, and I wouldn’t be standing here if not for that amazing show, not the 5 other actors and the audience that stuck with us. You believed in us and in this impossibly huge apartment
said aniston.
Concluding his speech, Jennifer thanked all his fans.
Thank you for being with me in this journey, and I love you guys
— added the actress.
And she really deserved this award. What is her appearance in Instagram, which made the present furor among fans of the actress. And now many fans of aniston are closely watching the series “the Morning show” the people’s darling starred together with Reese Witherspoon.