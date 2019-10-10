Jennifer aniston took part in a candid photoshoot
The actress has become participating in a very special edition of the popular glossy, revealing slender legs and told about his life.
Popular 50-year-old actress Jennifer aniston has starred in a candid photoshoot for the magazine Variety. Photos and videos of stars appeared on the official platforms of gloss, reports the Chronicle.infoso link korrespondent.net.
Aniston became one of the participants of the special project called Power of Women. It was attended by women who have achieved heights in their careers and social activities.
The actress tried to gloss some juicy images. Aniston posed in a slender white boxy sweater and hat. Also the star donned a black leather jacket, showing bare legs.
Also, aniston gave an interview and spoke about a charity project, which involved. She visits the hospital research and talking with cancer patients children.