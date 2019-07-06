Jennifer aniston wants to restart popular television series

Jennifer aniston tries to save Matthew Perry and restart a famous series.

Recently, the star of the TV series “Friends” Matthew Perry has shocked fans with his appearance. After that, the media appeared information that a colleague on the series Jennifer aniston was trying to get through to the actor, but to talk to him and failed.

According to Radar Online, the actor is being treated for depression and drug addiction and lead a concealed mode of life. According to insiders, Jennifer aniston intends to restore the project and called Matthew Perry. However, he was not contacted and no longer wanted anything to do with the stellar “Friends.” After the publication of horrific photos with the actor, his colleagues also sought to communicate, but the conversation resembled the conversation of strangers.

“Over the past few years, Jennifer tried many times to contact, but he rarely answers the phone, and when it does, it is like a conversation with a total stranger. The mental state of Matt is the main reason why the reunion of “Friends” have not moved forward,” he told insiders.

