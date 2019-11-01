Jennifer aniston was photographed for the glossy Marie Claire
The star of the show “Friends” back on screens in Fox’s “the Morning Show”. The actress posed for the cover of Australian Marie Claire and gave an interview.
As for the new series “Morning show”, aniston shared that she was very lucky to work on this project.
In the story of the heroine of Jennifer aniston, and Reese Witherspoon will compete for airtime after the dismissal of their colleagues for the prosecution in the harassment.
The actress not only played a major role, but has taken on the role of Executive producer. On the painting started in 2016, long before the advent of controversial information about Harvey Weinstein.
Jennifer shared that is often found with her friends Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. They each week, throwing a pool party in Los Angeles.
About my personal life aniston prefers not to answer.
The full interview with the actress can be found on the pages of the December issue of Marie Claire.