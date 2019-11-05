Jennifer aniston’s suspected affair with directed by will Speck
Hollywood star Jennifer aniston was suspected that she was having an affair with the Director will Speck. Before that, many fans of the actress hoped she would be reunited with brad pitt.
According to the insider, aniston and Spec has already managed to go on several secret dates, preferring not to dwell on his personal life. It is noted that actress and Director known each other for a long time, but only recently the star of “Friends” began to consider the other as a potential partner. Speck seems celebrity witty and sympathetic.
The fans of Jennifer aniston for a long time did not rule out that after breaking up with Angelina Jolie, her ex-husband brad pitt wants to be reunited with the actress. Earlier also it became known that the former “Friends” star got a page on Instagram, but her account already has more than 18.3 million followers.