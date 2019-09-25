Jennifer garner has shared the secret of how to persuade children to taste the food
Jennifer garner is not only a famous actress but also a mother of three children, so she knows firsthand how hard it is to feed those picky not to mention the fact to give to try something new. But the former wife of Ben Affleck came up with their own win-win way with joy shared with the fans.
When Jennifer garner wants 7-year-old Sam, 10-year-old seraphina or 13-year-old Violet ate something new, they are all together playing a special game of “Like it, Love it, Want more.”
They bite off a piece, and we describe what ate, introducing themselves as speakers on radio or sports commentators,
― explains the 47-year-old actress.
Look, meatball flies directly to Sam Affleck an. Fork almost in his mouth. Well, well. It chews. Chews and swallows. We can’t wait to see what he has to say. Let’s hear his verdict!
― a parody of the garner sports commentator.
There are three scenario: if the dish is not liked, you have to say “like”.
Yes, it is true, but the rules of the game
says garner. The other two answer choices all the easier ― if the baby food is relished, he will say “I love you”, and if the treat has surpassed all expectations ― “I want more”.
Well what can I say, well, when children have such a creative mom.