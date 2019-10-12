Jennifer garner married for the third time
After a year from the beginning of the novel, the actress and her lover made a new step in the development of their relationship.
A year ago it became known that Jennifer garner meets with John Miller — the owner of a restaurant business in Los Angeles. The couple was developing rather slowly. Being in a relationship with a new lover, Jennifer tried to complete the divorce process with Ben Affleck. The actress had to wait a few years to get a divorce, because her husband was faced with a psychological crisis and is addicted to alcohol — Jennifer feared that the decision to divorce will aggravate the situation.
At the same time, new boyfriend, garner was officially terminated their relationship with his ex-wife were together for 11 years. After going through all the hardships of divorce, Jennifer and John are absolutely free and finally was able to pay attention to their relationship.
Not long ago, Miller took an important step: he invited to dinner with Jennifer their parents and formally introduced them to his beloved. As Radar Online reports, the family spent time at the garner house, Jennifer surprised the guests with their culinary skills. Say, John is not just sped up the development of relations with the actress — he was allegedly jealous of her sleeping ex-husband, who recently began to live in the neighborhood.
Fans of the pair are sure: after this the wedding of actors is not far off. It should be noted that garner and Miller have children from a previous marriage, but issues with the care and rearing responsibilities they have successfully settled.