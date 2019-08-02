Jennifer garner spotted on a walk in a stylish way
Hollywood actress Jennifer garner spotted on a walk in a stylish way and with a minimum of makeup on her face. The star agreed to take a selfie with the fans, and at this moment it was caught by the paparazzi.
This year People magazine has awarded Jennifer garner the title of most beautiful women in the world, and generally to admire the 47-year-old actress fans during its public outputs. However, this time the star was caught in a relaxed atmosphere. She was dressed in white blouse, black skirt above the knee and the same color shoes, complement the image of a light Macapa, accessories and sunglasses.
Jennifer garner is one of the few Hollywood stars who is not shy about what is happening with her body aging. The actress is not trying through surgery and Botox to get rid of facial wrinkles or “crow’s feet” around the eyes.