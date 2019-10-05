Jennifer garner was published in the way total black
October 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Jennifer garner attended a charity evening international humanitarian organization Save the Children on its 100-year anniversary. The event was held at a hotel in Beverly hills, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
The actress appeared before the cameras in the way total black: top with bare shoulders and Polubotok on the right side and straight trousers. The dress she combined with black sandals with heels.
Garner’s neck was adorned with a diamond necklace and a hand – a diamond ring.
Hair star gathered in a modest ponytail and did my makeup, highlighting eyes with a black pencil, and lipstick color dusty rose.