Jennifer Lawrence and cook Maroni for the first time appeared in public after the wedding
Since the wedding, 29-year-old Jennifer Lawrence and 34-year-old cook Maroni got into the lenses of the paparazzi. Recall, beloved secretly legalized their relationship in September, and 19 October and celebrate a Grand party with friends and family. At the celebration, reporters to get failed, so the press got very few pictures, and here are a couple once again appeared on the pages of Newspapers.
Jennifer cook and photographers have caught on the exit of the Museum of modern art — a rich cultural life secured when your husband gallerist by profession! Assessing the exhibition, the pair went to one of the restaurants in SOHO for lunch.
In front of the cameras, Lawrence appeared in a white leather coat and Burgundy mules and complement the handbag with leopard print from Mehry Mu. Her husband chose a more sporty look, opting for a windbreaker from the North Face, jeans and a baseball cap New York Yankees.
Roman couples began in 2018 and in February of this year, Maroni made his beloved proposal. The wedding was celebrated in the mansion Belcourt Castle, owned by Alex and Caroline Rafaelian, and among the star guests were Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner, Nicole Richie and many others.
According to insiders, the party lasted until dawn, and Jennifer cook, and left with her the last, as personally escorted all guests. Well and places on this wide wedding party enough for all — even bridesmaid dresses from Dior was a separate room in the hotel.
Honeymoon couple, rumored to be held in the luxury hotel Nihi Sumba in Indonesia, where it offers comfortable villas, outdoor pools and a private beach. One night stay in this complex will cost travelers a minimum of one thousand dollars.