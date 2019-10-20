Jennifer Lawrence married: first photos from the wedding
The winner of the award “Oscar” Jennifer Lawrence and art dealer Cooke Maroney were married in the old-style French Chateau mansion Belcourt Castle in Newport (state of Rhode island). It is believed that this house was built in the early 1890-ies, haunted.
The wedding was attended by about 150 guests — including the matriarch of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, Kris Jenner, actress Sienna Miller, Emma stone and Cameron Diaz, singer Adele and many other celebrities.
Kris Jenner
Emma Stone
Sienna Miller
The network got the first photos from the wedding taken by the paparazzi. The bride was in a dress from Dior. The groom is simply a classic Tux.
The groom arrives at the wedding
For guests before the wedding had a picnic in the fresh air. As the newspaper writes Daily Mail, cook right on the street cooked fish, pumpkin dishes and other Goodies. After the ceremony, was given a gala gourmet dinner and then dancing.
29-year-old star of films “the Hunger games”, “My boyfriend — psycho”, “American hustle” meets 34-year-old Director of the art gallery since June last year. On the engagement they announced in February.
In September, Jennifer and cook had seen in new York in the office of Registrar of marriages. Pair whether got the license, whether formally married, in order later to celebrate a wedding more luxurious.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter