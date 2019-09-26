Jennifer Lawrence reunited with Julianne Moore at the Dior show
Actress met at fashion week in Paris. Jennifer and Julianne came to see the new collection of Dior. The meeting of the two heroines of “the hunger games” at the event, clearly pleased with both Actresses.
Before the show they hugged and kissed, and this time managed to capture the paparazzi. Jennifer was dressed in a black skirt to the floor, a black cropped top and black leather jacket. But Julianne decided to choose brighter things. She wore a long dress terracotta color.
During the presentation of the new collection pleased with his meeting the actress sitting next to him. It is worth noting that the last fashion show of the fashion house Dior has named “Botanical” collection. The designer was inspired by the sister of the founder of the brand Catherine, who after the war and concentration camps decided to devote his life to horticulture. At the presentation of the collections were real trees, and the images of models were complemented with a hat, because the hat is a compulsory item of clothing of the gardener.
Recall that in hunger games Julianne Moore played Chapter thirteen Alma coin, who became the key character of the revolutionary movement. From her character, the idea to use the main character Katniss to overthrow the totalitarian regime of President snow. And for the most adventurous of Katniss played by Jennifer Lawrence fans of the franchise watched from 2012.