Jennifer Lawrence secretly married
September 17, 2019
The famous Hollywood actress, winner of “Oscar” and three awards “Golden globe” Jennifer Lawrence officially confirmed the engagement to cook Maroney, secretly got married. A couple noticed in new York in the Office of Registrar of marriages. The lovers are in everyday clothes appeared with friends star photographer mark Seliger and a few friends.
According to the publication Page. six, after leaving the Office, Jennifer and cook hid their left hands, which, apparently, there were rings. It seems that celebration the couple will arrange later.
The painting in the registry office the young have arrived in a hearse.
