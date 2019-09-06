Jennifer Lawrence showed a stylish fall look
If the 1st of September, the stars walked around new York with short dresses and sandals, then today they had to get cosy sweaters and coats, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to Showdream.org.
The most convenient and stylish way for fall walks shows actress Jennifer Lawrence that he was photographed by paparazzi on a date with her fiance, art dealer Cooke Maroney.
While assistants to the celebrity to finish the last things before the wedding, and Adele is planning for Lawrence, a Grand bachelorette party, the couple enjoys each other’s company in a long coat and simple jeans.