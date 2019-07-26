Jennifer Lawrence will play a major role in the film Sorrentino
The famous Director has already chosen the actress for the lead role.
The Director of “the Young Pope” and “the great beauty” Paolo Sorrentino is taken for a new project. They will be adapting the books, Teresa carpenter’s “Mob Girl: a woman’s Life in the underworld”, which was awarded the Pulitzer prize. The main role in the movie will play the star of the franchise “the Hunger games” Jennifer Lawrence.
The book is based on real events and tells about erlin Brickman, whose childhood was spent among reiterov and gangsters in new York’s East side. Thanks to an influential children and running small errands for them, it has become part of the local mafia and wanted to take it to higher ground. In the end she was the main informant for the police and a witness in the case of the US government against a criminal family of Colombo.
The project will be the production company of Lawrence Excellent Cadaver, which was founded in 2018. She is now working on new as-yet-untitled drama for Studio A24.