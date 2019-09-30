Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated his engagement to children and friends
Proposed to his sweetheart Jennifer Lopez Alex Rodriguez did in March, but due to the busy schedule of the stars to mark this happy event the couple could only now. On Friday, the lovebirds threw a party in Los Angeles with their children: 11-year-old daughter Lopez from the marriage with Marc Anthony and Emma and 14-year-old and 11-year-old daughters of Rodriguez from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis Natasha and Ella, as well as friends. Snapshot from the gala evening Rodriguez shared in his Instagram.
So great was celebrated last night with their children and close friends
— he wrote.
But in the stories he shared another picture — this time the pair was photographed together with children.
As they say insiders, children 50-year-old Lopez and 44-year-old Rodriguez get along perfectly with each other.
For both of them are very important, their children. Their initial strong attraction to each other quickly be passed if they are unable to be all together as one family,— said the source.
How many friends the couple invited to share the event with them, is unknown. But the photos lit up at least two celebrities: actress Leah remini and TV host Ryan Seacrest.
Celebrated the engagement couple, judging by the entourage and the ceremonial outfits in one of the restaurants.
Offer Lopez Rodriguez, we recall, had done during their vacation in the Bahamas right on the ocean. Now the pair is preparing for the wedding, and I think it’s shaping up to be magnificent.
I want a big wedding. And this time — to get married in the Church. I never agreed to a Church ceremony. I had three marriages: one lasted nine months and the other eleven. They really do not. With mark Anthony, we lived for ten years, we have two children— was recognized not long ago Lopez.