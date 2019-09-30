Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their engagement: pictures from the party
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez celebrated in Los Angeles and his engagement with family and closest friends.
The party was attended by children from their previous marriage — 11-year-old twins Jennifer Max and Emmy from singer Marc Anthony, and daughter of Rodriguez — 11-year-old Ella and 14-year-old Natasha from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The children are getting along well and with the future stepmother and stepfather.
J-Lo chose a for a party white dress in wedding style by Solace London, opening the shoulder.
Photo from a family holiday a couple have posted on social networks.
Lopez with her vocal coach Stevie Mackie
Alex proposed to Jen back in March — during a joint vacation in the Bahamas. The wedding date the bride and groom are not yet published. However, preparations for it are underway in all. This will be the second marriage for 44-year-old Rodriguez and is the fourth — to 50-year-old Lopez.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter