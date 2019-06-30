Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez showed a joint exercise in the gym
49-year-old celebrity and her boyfriend are working on relief
Jennifer Lopez in her almost 50 years has given much time to their figure. She regularly attends classes with a personal trainer, dancing, yoga and other activities. The result, as stated on the face, or rather on the body. J-Lo boasts toned muscles, a steel press and a lot of energy. Few of her younger colleagues to withstand such a schedule!
A few hours ago the famous beauty, decided once again to inspire their subscribers to fitness training. And doing it not alone but with her future husband Alex Rodriguez. By the way, video the network has posted himself a baseball player, and Lopez made a repost. “Thank you very much my good friend Jerry Jones and the @dallascowboys for having given us an amazing workout. We appreciate the hospitality and the privilege of using your amazing club…,” wrote Alex.
Alex and Jennifer are working hard to perfect bodies (video: instagram.com/jlo)
In the short video, the pair showed a complex. Exercise with dumbbells, on a variety of exercise equipment for arms, legs, the press – along with the coach, they actively worked the whole body… And made up the occupation of a massage and relax. Now it is clear how they both have such an incredible shape!
By the way, even in the gym Jennifer managed to look simply stunning. For training she wears a white top and leggings, generously “sprinkle” glitter, and large white sneakers. Hair she gathered into a tight bun, and makeup done bright enough. Alex changed a few sets: white and black, both of them said it raised the body.
It should be noted that in the breaks between the exercises, the lovers embraced, kissed and supported each other. Well, should take a cue!
It is possible that such active training – preparing for the wedding, which already expects the whole world. Recall the cherished ring from the beloved Jennifer was still in early spring. But due to employment of both stars celebration all the time postponed. Recently, however, Lopez has intrigued followers, hinting that the wedding will probably take place on November 11.