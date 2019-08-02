Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted on a date in tel Aviv
In a big way celebrated its 50th anniversary in Miami, Jennifer Lopez went to tour the world with a concert tour It’s My Party Tour. Recently the pop diva arrived in tel Aviv today to speak to the local audience.
In Israel Jen arrived in advance: first, to prepare for the show, and secondly, to explore the sights and local culture. Yesterday, Lopez was spotted by paparazzi on a date with her 44-year-old fiancé Alex Rodriguez, who often accompanies his beloved on a business trip.
For dinner in the restaurant, Lopez chose to dress in pajama style with a striking animal print. The “predatory” image of Jennifer complemented with white sneakers, big earrings, rings and translucent sunglasses. Rodriguez also went on a date with his bride in the image of smart casual: he was in a white shirt, classic jeans and white sneakers.
Lion season continues
commented Jennifer your fashion look in Instagram, referring to his zodiac sign.
By the way, in the journey, Jennifer and Alex also took his daughters from his first marriage, 14-year-old Natasha and 11-year-old Ella (Lee flew with them the children of Lopez, 11-year-old twins Max and Emma, is unknown). The baseball player posted a photo with the girls, which, apparently, was made at the rehearsal show.
How amazing we spend time on our first trip to Israel! The people here are just incredible and have a special power! I will definitely be back and would recommend each of you to visit the country
— wrote Rodriguez in the photo.